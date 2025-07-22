Terengganu drug seizures surge to RM62 million in first half of 2025

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have recorded a massive increase in drug seizures, confiscating narcotics worth RM62.97 million from January to July 20 this year.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin revealed the figure marks a dramatic jump from the RM1.32 million seized during the same period in 2024.

A total of 7,832 arrests were made under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, including charges under Sections 39B, 39A(2), and 15(1)(a). The seized substances included syabu, heroin, yaba pills, ketum leaves, cough syrup, ganja, and ecstasy pills.

In a separate operation, police destroyed 56,232.43 grams of drugs and 2,572.54 litres of illicit substances valued at RM1.1 million. The disposal followed court orders for cases concluded between 2001 and 2025.

Mohd Khairi also warned against businesses masking drug operations, citing the arrest of a cosmetics entrepreneur known as ‘Man Hidung.’

“We are monitoring those using legitimate fronts for drug trafficking. They will be caught,“ he said. - Bernama