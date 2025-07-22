Unified placement system for MRSM, SBP admissions from 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will implement a unified placement system for admissions into Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM), Fully Residential Schools (SBP), and other specialised schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) starting next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the move to optimise student intake and prevent overlapping offers.

Under the new system, each applicant will receive only one placement offer, either from MRSM, SBP, or another specialised school. Ahmad Zahid explained that this coordination aims to eliminate unfilled spots caused by multiple declined offers, ensuring eligible students do not miss opportunities.

“Previously, students could receive more than one offer, leading to 10 to 15 per cent of seats remaining vacant. This overwhelmed MOE and MARA with appeal letters,“ he said after chairing a coordination meeting between MRSM, SBP, and specialised schools. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki were also present.

The single system will synchronise databases between MARA and MOE, reducing unnecessary appeals. Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, emphasised that the initiative aligns with the government’s policy to prioritise B40 students, particularly from rural and low-income backgrounds.

“Sixty per cent of student intake is reserved for B40 families, with priority given to applicants from rural and urban poor areas,“ he said. Selection will be based on the Special School Admission Assessment, processed through a unified online platform.

He expressed confidence that the system would enhance efficiency and fairness in Malaysia’s boarding school ecosystem, ensuring equal opportunities for all students. - Bernama