New Zealand seas warming 34% faster than global average

WELLINGTON: The seas surrounding New Zealand are warming significantly faster than global averages according to a new government study released on Wednesday.

Scientists warned that climate change could severely impact the island nation through these rapid oceanic changes.

The comprehensive report found New Zealand’s oceans are simultaneously growing hotter, becoming more acidic, and threatening thousands of coastal properties through sea level rise.

Waters around New Zealand are currently warming 34 percent faster than global averages according to the Our Marine Environment report.

“Climate change is driving significant changes in our oceans,“ the report stated clearly.

Ocean temperatures are increasing while marine heatwaves are becoming more frequent, more intense, and longer-lasting.

Sea-level rise is accelerating at many locations around New Zealand’s coastline according to the findings.

Researchers have connected global warming to disruptions in the vast oceanic currents flowing between New Zealand and Antarctica.

New Zealand’s proximity to these currents along with other atmospheric circulation changes helps explain the accelerated warming rate.

Department of Conservation marine advisor Shane Geange said the report demonstrates how climate change is exacerbating existing ocean problems.

“For example, global warming has made New Zealand’s sea temperatures rise much faster than the worldwide average.

“This means we’re seeing more frequent and severe marine heatwaves. Sea levels (are) rising more quickly, and our oceans are becoming more acidic and losing oxygen.”

Sea-surface temperatures at four monitoring sites around New Zealand increased between 0.16C and 0.26C per decade from 1982 through 2023.

Many native species are struggling to adapt to warmer and more acidic ocean conditions according to the study.

These native species risk being overwhelmed by invasive pests better suited to changing conditions.

Warmer-than-normal sea temperatures have previously been connected to deaths among New Zealand’s native yellow-eyed penguins.

“Because of these findings, how we manage New Zealand’s marine environment needs to change,“ Geange emphasized.

“We now have enough evidence to take action, and delaying risks further harms to our marine ecosystems.”

Steadily rising sea levels are already affecting many of New Zealand’s low-lying coastal communities according to the report.

More than 200,000 homes valued at US$100 billion (NZ$180 billion) are located in areas vulnerable to coastal inundation and inland flooding. – AFP