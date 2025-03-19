Nine hospitalised after party with tainted alcohol, dog meat

NINE people in northern Vietnam were hospitalised with chemical poisoning after consuming alcohol stored in a contaminated bottle at a gathering in Tuyen Quang province.

The Tuyen Quang Department of Health said a family hosted a party in Son Duong district at 6pm on Saturday, where around 80 guests were served dog meat, noodles, and alcohol at 15 tables, according to Vietnam daily Tuoi Tre News.

By 7pm, nine attendees who drank alcohol from a plastic bottle developed symptoms, including sore throat, headache, nausea, and dizziness.

An investigation found the bottle had previously contained Eco Farm Star disinfectant solution, a chemical used for sterilising livestock barns. Authorities suspect the poisoning was caused by reusing the bottle to store alcohol.

The patients were initially taken to Hung Vuong - Kim Xuyen general clinic before being transferred to Hung Vuong General Hospital in neighbouring Phu Tho province.

Doctors diagnosed them with corrosive substance poisoning, performed gastric lavage, and confirmed they have since stabilised and been discharged.

Vietnam has reported multiple cases of alcohol poisoning leading to hospitalisations and deaths. Health experts advise consumers to buy alcohol from reputable sources with proper labelling and to avoid using containers that previously held chemicals.