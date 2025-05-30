SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a party meeting on strengthening the military on Wednesday and inspected an artillery drill on Thursday, state media KCNA said on Friday.

In an expanded meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim emphasised that roles of party organisations carrying out measures from the central leadership should be strengthened to solve “all the problems arising in the army building and military activities.”

Kim also said it is “very important to frequently organize firing contests close to the actual warfare environment” to build a powerful military force, KCNA said.

This was the latest in a series of moves by Kim reported by KCNA focused on strengthening the military in the past weeks.

During May alone, Kim visited tanks and munitions plants, led a short-range missile test and an air drill, and condemned a failed warship launch as “criminal,“ according to state media.