North Korea vows to strengthen ties with China, foreign minister says

SEOUL: North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has declared her country’s unwavering position to further strengthen ties with China.

State media KCNA reported her statement on Tuesday following meetings with Chinese officials.

During her visit to China, she met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

Li told Choe that China highly valued relations with North Korea and reaffirmed its position to promote bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Choe’s visit follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this month.

This marked the first meeting between the two leaders in six years.

North Korea and China are traditional allies but their relationship has been complex and strained at times.

Li said China-North Korea ties had been further cemented under the direct attention and strategic guidance of both leaders.

At the United Nations, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong said the country would never give up its nuclear programme.

China, one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, has supported international efforts to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons development.

Experts note China also wants North Korea to play a role as a buffer against US influence in the region. – Reuters