Couple charged with misappropriating RM56,000 company funds for rent

KUALA TERENGGANU: A married couple faced charges in the Sessions Court today for two counts of misappropriating company funds totalling RM56,000 to pay their house rental.

Nor Atiqah Mohamad Alwi, 36, a director at A2 Wax Sdn Bhd, and her husband Muhamad Fakhrullah Abd Rahim, 37, both pleaded not guilty before Judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

They were jointly accused of dishonestly withdrawing RM49,000 and RM7,000 from the company account to pay rent for an office premises in Puchong, Selangor, which was actually their residence.

The alleged offences took place at the A2 Wax Sdn Bhd office here on Aug 29 and Nov 23, 2021, and Jan 31, 2022.

The charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

The court granted the couple bail of RM8,000 each with one surety and ordered them to surrender their passports.

They must also report monthly to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office and are prohibited from disturbing witnesses.

The court scheduled the next mention for Nov 4 in this case.

The prosecution was handled by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Rabiatul Addawiah Mohd Noorlee and MACC Prosecuting Officer Nur Raihan Mohd Yusof.

Lawyer Abdul Rahman Ab Razak represented the accused couple during the proceedings.

In a separate case at the same court, a former assistant community development officer was fined RM6,000 after pleading guilty to three counts of accepting bribes.

Muhammad Maududi Abd Rashid, 36, admitted to accepting RM2,100 in bribes two years ago to register a daycare centre owned by a woman who was an organisation chairperson and company director.

The offences under Section 165 of the Penal Code occurred between July and September 2023 at a bank in Jertih.

Judge Mohd Azhar imposed a fine of RM2,000 for each count, with an alternative of two months imprisonment per count if unpaid.

Nur Raihan also prosecuted this case, while Muhammad Maududi did not have legal representation. – Bernama