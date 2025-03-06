MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has signalled its operational readiness for the Hajj pilgrimage season.

The kingdom has rolled out an integrated set of logistical, technological, and digital initiatives aimed at improving safety, comfort, and efficiency for pilgrims arriving from around the world.

An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services - Hajj Season, Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwaid, said over 45,000 personnel have been deployed within the transport and logistics network to ensure smooth operations during the pilgrimage.

“Our teams continue to work round-the-clock to ensure pilgrims receive the highest quality of service,” said Al-Zuwaid at a press briefing Monday.

“We urge all pilgrims to comply with official guidelines and instructions issued by the authorities to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing throughout the Hajj journey.”

As part of efforts to ease congestion and streamline pilgrim movement, the Haramain High-Speed Railway has scheduled 4,700 trips throughout the Hajj season.

The network is expected to accommodate up to two million passengers, an increase of 400,000 seats compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the “No-Baggage Hajj” initiative is now in place for pilgrims arriving via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Under this programme, pilgrims travel directly to Makkah by train while their luggage is transported separately to their accommodation via a coordinated logistics system.

“The separation of passenger and baggage movement allows for faster processing at arrival points and ensures that pilgrims can focus on their rituals with minimal disruption,” said the official.

Saudi authorities have also confirmed the full implementation of the second phase of operational plans supported by specialised technical teams.

These efforts are being intensified during the Eid al-Adha holiday, traditionally one of the busiest periods of the Hajj season.

“Our operational strategy has accompanied the arrival of pilgrims through multiple entry points and helped facilitate a seamless experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson for the Communications and Technology Ecosystem - Hajj Season, Saad Saleem Al-Shanbari, reported major improvements in digital infrastructure across the holy sites, with 4G and 5G coverage in Makkah, Madinah, and surrounding areas surpassing expectations.

Internet speeds have reached 264 Mbps in Makkah and 336 Mbps in Madinah, allowing pilgrims to stay connected with ease.

“Digital infrastructure plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall experience, from navigation and communication to access to real-time information,” he said.

As part of the digital push, the kingdom has trialled a range of technologies, including AI-powered crowd management systems, advanced surveillance cameras, and secure communication tools in collaboration with security agencies.

The Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said out of 29 new technologies introduced this year, 13 had already proven successful in previous seasons.

These include tools designed to manage health-related services and monitor pilgrim movement.

Responding to the challenge of combating extreme heat, Saudi authorities have activated road-cooling technologies along pedestrian routes that reduce surface temperatures and improve walking conditions for pilgrims.

Preliminary results from temperature-monitoring sensors have shown a measurable decrease in heat levels on cooled pathways,” said the spokesperson.