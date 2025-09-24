Over 100 Roma fans arrested with weapons in Nice before Europa League

NICE: French police arrested 101 Roma fans, some found with weapons, in Nice on Tuesday ahead of the teams’ scheduled Europa League clash.

A source told AFP that the Italian supporters were carrying sticks, shovels, and knuckle dusters in the city centre on the French Riviera.

The local prefecture announced that more than 400 police officers will be present for Wednesday’s group stage match.

“Since yesterday, more than 200 personnel, including two mobile units, were deployed in the city centre of Nice to prevent all types of public disorder and proceeded with the arrest of 102 individuals identified as Roma ultras, carrying weapons,“ it said on Wednesday before later revising the number of arrests down to 101.

“These individuals were taken into police custody,“ it added.

Local authorities have banned Roma fans from displaying visible signs of their allegiance in the city between 1300 GMT Tuesday and 1000 GMT on Thursday. – AFP