Over 1,000 welcome Gaza aid boat with Greta Thunberg in Tunisia

TUNIS: More than 1,000 people gathered at a Tunisian port on Sunday to welcome an aid boat from Barcelona carrying environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian campaigners.

The activists are part of a mission seeking to break Israel’s long-standing blockade of the Gaza Strip.

“We all know why we are here,“ said Thunberg to the assembled crowd.

“Just across the water there’s a genocide going on, a mass starvation by Israel’s murder machine.”

European Parliament member Rima Hassan joined the crowds at Sidi Bou Said port to greet the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“The Palestinian cause is not in the hands of governments today,“ Hassan stated.

“It is in the hearts of peoples everywhere.”

She praised the significant role that ordinary citizens play in demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Hassan highlighted this public support as a counter to what she described as the cowardice of states that prevent official aid efforts.

The European Parliament member did not confirm whether she would join the flotilla when it resumes its voyage towards Gaza on Wednesday.

Organisers revealed that more than 130 people from various countries have registered to embark on boats from Tunis to join the humanitarian mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla identifies itself as an independent organisation with no affiliation to any government or political party.

The flotilla’s departure from Tunis had already been delayed due to what organisers described as technical and logistical reasons. – AFP