Pacquiao vs Barrios weight-in results ahead of Vegas title fight

LAS VEGAS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios both made weight ahead of their highly anticipated title showdown this weekend. The Filipino icon weighed in at 146.8 lbs, just under the 147-pound limit, while Barrios came in slightly lighter at 146.2 lbs during Friday’s ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao, 46, expressed his excitement about returning to the ring after a four-year absence. “I’m so happy I’m back because boxing is my passion and I missed boxing,“ said the eight-division champion. His last victory dates back to 2019 against Keith Thurman, and he now seeks to defy age by capturing another world title.

The fight marks Pacquiao’s first since leveraging a WBC rule permitting retired former champions an immediate title shot. He faces a significant challenge in the younger Barrios, who holds a 29-2-1 record. The 30-year-old champion remained confident, stating, “I treat it as just another title defense. Manny has accomplished so much, but it’s my time now.”

A victory would make Pacquiao the first Hall of Famer to reclaim a major world championship. The bout headlines a stacked card in Las Vegas, drawing global attention as one of 2025’s most significant boxing events. - AFP