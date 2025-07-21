Pakistan arrests suspect in honour killing after viral video shocks nation

QUETTA: Pakistani authorities have arrested a suspect after a disturbing video surfaced online showing a couple being executed for marrying against their families’ wishes.

The incident, described as an honour killing, occurred last month in Balochistan province.

Provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrest, stating that investigators identified the location and individuals in the video.

A case has been filed against all involved. The footage, which Reuters could not independently verify, depicts a woman calmly accepting her fate before being shot at close range.

The video shows the woman holding a Quran and telling a man, “Come walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me.”

After complying, the man fires multiple shots, killing both the woman and her companion.

Witnesses reported that the woman neither cried nor begged for mercy.

Local police translated her final words in the Brahavi language: “You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that.” The meaning of her statement remains unclear.

Human rights groups condemn such killings, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recording at least 405 honour killings in 2024 alone.

Most victims are women, often targeted by relatives to protect family reputation.

Despite being illegal, honour killings persist in conservative communities where families oppose marriages outside their approval.

The case has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of laws against such crimes. - Reuters