Pakistan monsoon death toll hits 225 as floods devastate northern regions

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from devastating monsoon rains in northern Pakistan has climbed to 225 within 48 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bore the brunt with 211 fatalities, while nine deaths occurred in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Most casualties resulted from flash floods and collapsing houses, with 21 others sustaining injuries.

Pakistan’s meteorological department issued urgent heavy rain warnings for the northwest, advising residents to take precautionary measures.

Provincial authorities declared six mountainous districts as disaster zones, including Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram.

Approximately 2,000 rescue workers are deployed across nine affected districts for body recovery and relief operations.

“Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances,“ said Bilal Ahmed Faizi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Rescue agency.

Rescue teams are forced to navigate on foot due to extensive road closures in remote areas.

“They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris,“ Faizi added. - AFP