Pakistan offers to help Bangladesh in fight against dengue outbreak

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has offered to help Bangladesh in tackling a dengue outbreak that has killed more than 400 this year.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh. Pakistan stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh at this difficult time and we stand ready to assist in whatever way we can,“ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X on Monday.

Bangladesh witnessed a spurt in dengue cases during the rainy season from May to September.

At least 421 dengue deaths and 81,068 cases have been reported in Bangladesh so far this year, according to a statement of the country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) cited in local media.

The number of dengue-related deaths in Bangladesh last year was 1,705, with the total number of viral infections being 321,179.