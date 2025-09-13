Palestinian factions begin weapons handover in Lebanon refugee camps

AIN AL-HILWEH: Palestinian factions initiated the surrender of weapons from Lebanon’s largest refugee camp on Saturday as part of a government-led disarmament campaign.

A Palestinian official confirmed that non-state groups are participating in this effort to transfer arms to Lebanese authorities.

Abdel Hadi al-Asadi of the Palestine Liberation Organisation stated that the umbrella group conducted the operation of delivering new batches of weapons.

Five truckloads of weapons were handed over from the southern Ain al-Hilweh camp, which is the largest in the country.

Three additional truckloads came from the northern Beddawi camp near Tripoli, according to the official.

An AFP journalist observed Lebanese army vehicles positioned around the camp perimeter, preventing any unauthorised approaches.

The densely populated Beddawi camp suffered Israeli strikes last year that killed a Hamas commander and his family according to the militant group.

Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad, both operating outside the PLO framework, have not announced plans to disarm in Lebanon.

Lebanon hosts approximately 222,000 Palestinian refugees according to UNRWA, with many residing in overcrowded camps beyond state control.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun agreed during May meetings in Beirut to transfer camp weapons to Lebanese authorities.

The disarmament process commenced last month with weapons collected from camps around Beirut and southern Lebanon.

During recent hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Palestinian groups including Hamas claimed rocket attacks toward Israel before the November ceasefire.

By longstanding convention, the Lebanese army remains outside Palestinian camps while Palestinian factions manage internal security.

Hezbollah, severely weakened by the war with Israel, has rejected Lebanon’s disarmament initiative despite previously being the country’s most powerful political force.

Beirut’s plan involves complete disarmament of the Israeli border area within three months as the first of five phases to consolidate military authority.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi told AFP last week that the government aims to monopolise weapons with the army. – AFP