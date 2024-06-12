Palestinian security forces exchange gunfire with militants in West Bank

JENIN: Gunfights erupted in Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank on Thursday between militants and Palestinian security forces following the theft of vehicles belonging to the Palestinian Authority, according to AFP journalists in the city.

The intense exchanges of fire began around 9:30 PM (1930 GMT) and followed the deployment of members of the security forces around the Jenin refugee camp, which is adjacent to the city and a stronghold for armed groups in the territory, according to the journalist.

Witnesses reported that the Palestinian security forces set up roadblocks on routes leaving the camp.

Tensions were running high in Jenin earlier in the day after a group of armed men seized two vehicles belonging to the PA and paraded through the streets waving Islamic Jihad flags.

In a statement, General Anwar Rajab, spokesman for the security forces, said “a group of outlaws opened fire on the headquarters of the security services” and stole two vehicles.

He said the security forces would “recover the vehicles and hold accountable anyone who committed this act”.

Tensions between the PA and armed groups appear to have been exacerbated by recent arrests by the security forces.

At a press conference inside Jenin camp, Mahmud Abu Talal, spokesman for a collective of local armed groups, said the PA had “abandoned its people in the most difficult circumstances”.

He rejected the label of outlaws and accused the PA of “carrying out a continuous operation to undermine those who protect their people”.

Jenin has long been a bastion of Palestinian armed groups and was the focus of a major Israeli raid launched at the end of August.

Violence in the West Bank, already increasing, surged after the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

Israel has occupied the territory since 1967.