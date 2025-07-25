Palestinians welcome France’s move to recognise State of Palestine

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have expressed strong support for France’s decision to formally recognise a State of Palestine at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

The announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron has been met with optimism, with many hoping it will encourage other nations to follow suit.

Hussein al-Sheikh, deputy to Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas, described the move as a reflection of France’s commitment to international law.

“This decision supports the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state,“ he said.

On the streets of Ramallah, residents shared their reactions with AFP. Mahmoud al-Ifranji called France’s pledge “a moral commitment” and a “political victory for the Palestinian people.”

Another local, Nahed Abu Taima, expressed gratitude, saying, “We are very grateful for this French position,“ while hoping it could contribute to peace amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Some Palestinians, however, urged stronger action. Mu’in Barghouti acknowledged the recognition but questioned whether France would take further steps.

“We respect any country that respects our right to establish our state. But will there be practical measures to back this recognition?” he asked.

Others suggested that France should impose sanctions on Israel over its occupation of the West Bank.

The move has sparked discussions on whether more European nations will now reconsider their stance on Palestinian statehood. - AFP