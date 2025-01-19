Paramilitary attack near besieged Darfur city kills 14: activists

PORT SUDAN: A paramilitary attack on an area east of North Darfur’s besieged capital El-Fasher has killed 14 Sudanese civilians, activists said on Sunday.

The “treacherous attack” took place in an area “northeastern Um Kadadah in North Darfur state on Saturday”, said the local resistance committee.

The group is one of hundreds of volunteer organisations that have coordinated aid across Sudan during 21 months of fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

El-Fasher, a city of some two million people which has been under RSF siege since May, has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the war as the army battles to keep its last foothold in the vast Darfur region of western Sudan.

Nearly all of Darfur is now controlled by the RSF, which has also taken over swathes of the neighbouring Kordofan region and much of central Sudan.

The regular army still controls the north and east, while the capital Khartoum and neighbouring cities are a battleground between the warring parties.

The war in Sudan began in April 2023, and has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted more than 12 million, creating what the United Nations calls one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory.

Both the army and the RSF have been accused of indiscriminately targeting medical facilities and civilians, as well as deliberately attacking residential areas.