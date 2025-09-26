Pentagon chief to address rare gathering of top US military leaders

WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will address a significant gathering of senior United States military officers next week.

President Donald Trump confirmed the unusual meeting to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“I love it. I mean, I think it’s great,“ Trump said about the event.

The president added, “Let him be friendly with the generals and admirals from all over the world.”

Vice President JD Vance also commented on the meeting, downplaying its significance.

Vance told reporters that it was “actually not unusual at all.”

He further stated, “It’s odd that you guys have made it into such a big story.”

Neither Trump nor Vance confirmed the specific purpose behind the gathering of top military brass.

The Pentagon also declined to provide an explanation for the meeting.

Spokesman Sean Parnell said only in a statement that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.”

In May, Hegseth had ordered major cuts to the number of general and flag officers in the US military.

It remains unclear whether this upcoming meeting is related to that earlier directive.

The Pentagon has experienced a series of major shakeups this year under the Trump administration.

The administration has fired several of the country’s most senior officers, typically without providing any explanation. – AFP