Pentagon journalists vacate workspace as new press restrictions take effect

WASHINGTON: Dozens of journalists covering the US Defense Department vacated their Pentagon offices and returned credentials on Wednesday as new press access restrictions took effect.

The Defense Department had set a Tuesday deadline for news outlets to either sign a new Pentagon access policy or lose press credentials and workspace access.

At least 30 news organizations including Reuters declined to sign the new policy citing threats to press freedoms and independent newsgathering on the world’s most powerful military.

The policy requires journalists to acknowledge new rules that they could be branded security risks and have badges revoked for asking employees to disclose classified and some unclassified information.

The Pentagon Press Association representing over 100 news organizations called Wednesday a dark day for press freedom raising concerns about weakening US commitment to transparency.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated on Monday that the policy only asks reporters to acknowledge understanding the rules not to agree with them.

Parnell added that reporters were having a full blown meltdown crying victim online while the Pentagon stands by its policy as best for troops and national security.

The Pentagon declined to make additional comment on Wednesday regarding the credential returns.

Journalists described the Pentagon press area as unusually quiet as they removed furniture computer servers TV studio soundproofing material and other contents.

Washington news radio WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green said he had never seen the place not buzzing like a beehive before.

Green who has worked as a national security correspondent for 20 years turned in his press credential Wednesday morning while television outlets have until Friday to remove equipment.

Credentialed reporters have traditionally been limited to unclassified Pentagon spaces working across from the press office with access to department spokespeople.

Press badges signify that journalists have undergone background checks providing controlled access to Pentagon facilities.

Defense News reporter Stephen Losey stated reporters have never been allowed to bolt into classified areas or people’s offices deliberately.

Losey added that he doesn’t know any journalists who would purposely eavesdrop contrary to what some people have suggested they’re doing.

Some journalists told Reuters the new restrictions won’t prevent them from reporting on the US military despite the credential loss.

A Pentagon Press Association member speaking anonymously said the irony is that reporters aren’t discussing controlled information in hallways but over encrypted app Signal.

The Pentagon’s new policy represents the latest expansion of press restrictions under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a former Fox News host.

Fox News is among the news organizations that has refused to sign the new press restrictions alongside Reuters and dozens of other outlets. – Reuters