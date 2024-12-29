LIMA: Peru closed three quarters of its ports on Saturday as giant waves up to four meters (13 feet) high pummeled its coast, damaging boats and shops, officials said.

Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the Peruvian coastline were closed to prevent risk to human life, local authorities said.

There were no reports of casualties.

The waves submerged jetties and public squares, sending residents fleeing to higher ground, according to images on local media.

The country closed 91 of its 121 ports until January 1, the National Emergency Operations Center said on its X social media account.

The municipality of Callao, close to the capital Lima and the location of the country's main port, closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.

“These waves are being generated thousands of kilometers away from Peru, off the coast of the United States,“ navy Captain Enrique Varea told Channel N television.

“They are waves generated by a persistent wind on the surface of the ocean that is approaching our coasts,“ he said.

Dozens of small fishing boats and businesses near the sea were affected, according to images broadcast on television and social networks.