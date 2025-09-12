Philippine fishermen fear China nature reserve plan in Scarborough Shoal

SUBIC: Philippine fishermen express concern that China’s proposed nature reserve in Scarborough Shoal could lead to increased harassment and further restrict their fishing operations.

China has approved establishing a national nature reserve at the shoal, which lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone but has been under Chinese control since 2012.

Filipino fishing boats frequently encounter Chinese coast guard vessels when approaching the shoal, known for its abundant fish stocks and protective lagoon during storms.

Fisherman Mariano Cardenio, who has fished the area for thirty years, stated that harassment already occurs and fears it will worsen with the new reserve designation.

China’s State Council described the reserve as necessary for ecosystem preservation, while Philippine security officials condemned it as a pretext for occupation.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to concerns raised by local fishermen.

Chinese ships have blockaded the lagoon for years, forcing Filipino fishermen to travel farther for diminished catches amid ongoing South China Sea tensions.

Both nations claim sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal, though China has maintained control since a 2012 standoff with permanent coast guard and fishing vessel presence.

An international ruling in 2016 invalidated China’s claims and declared its blockade illegal, recognizing the shoal as traditional fishing grounds for neighboring countries.

Fisherman Ruel Villanueva warned that fishermen will suffer significant losses if China proceeds with construction activities at the shoal.

The Philippines, a United States ally, has called on China to withdraw the designation and comply with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China previously defined territorial water baselines around the disputed shoal in November last year, further complicating maritime claims. – Reuters