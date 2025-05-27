KUALA LUMPUR: The Philippines is strengthening regional ties with Vietnam and Laos, as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. held separate bilateral meetings with their leaders on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia on Monday, Philippines News Agency (PNA) reported.

In his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Marcos said the two countries are discussing the possibility of elevating their strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Our ministers are in discussion on the possibility of elevating the strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership. I believe there are already productive conversations between our two countries,” Marcos said, as quoted in a Malacanang news release.

Pham acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations since Marcos’ state visit to Vietnam in January 2024 and expressed hope that the partnership can be further elevated.

Both leaders also discussed enhanced cooperation in trade, agriculture, food security, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges.

Marcos extended his condolences over the recent passing of former Vietnamese President Tran Duc Luong.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Marcos and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation as the Philippines and Laos mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

The two leaders identified key sectors for deeper collaboration, including trade, education, defense, digital innovation, agriculture, skills development and tourism.

Marcos also underscored the potential of expanding trade ties, noting Laos’ rapid economic growth. Trade between the two countries has nearly doubled, from US$7 million in 2019 to approximately US$13.72 million in 2024.

He raised the idea of establishing direct flights between Manila and Vientiane to further boost tourism and connectivity.

Siphandone commended the Filipino community in Laos -- over 2,000 strong -- for their contributions in education, research and architecture.

He also thanked the Philippine government for supporting Lao ministries through scholarships and language training.

He welcomed increased Filipino investments in Laos’ priority sectors, including clean energy, advanced technology, health services, and infrastructure.

Siphandone extended a formal invitation for Marcos to undertake a state visit to Laos, signalling a forward-looking agenda for broader cooperation in the years ahead.