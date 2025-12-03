Plane that brought ex-Philippine leader takes off from UAE: tracking site

DUBAI: The plane that brought arrested ex-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte to Dubai en route to the Netherlands took off after a stopover of several hours on Wednesday, a flight tracking site said.

It was not possible to confirm whether Duterte, who was bound for The Hague following his arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant tied to his deadly crackdown on drugs, was still on the privately owned aircraft.

Lawyers for the 79-year-old have filed a petition demanding he be sent back to Manila, where he was arrested on Tuesday.

The Gulfstream G550 took off from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport for Rotterdam just before midday local time (0800 GMT), about eight hours after it landed, flightradar24.com said.