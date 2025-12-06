Pope ‘deeply saddened’ by India plane crash

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV expressed his “heartfelt condolences” Thursday to those who have lost loved ones in an air crash in India and prayers for those recovering the bodies of victims.

“Deeply saddened by the tragedy involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad, his Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives,“ the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram.

Leo also sent his “assurance of prayers for all involved in the recovery efforts”, Parolin said.

London-bound Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, crashed in the western city of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff.

Ahmedabad city police commissioner GS Malik told AFP there appeared to be no survivors.