JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Friday reaffirmed his country’s non-aligned foreign policy and praised its swift entry into the BRICS bloc, while setting out an ambitious economic strategy aimed at food security and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), he thanked Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil for supporting Indonesia’s admission into BRICS and the New Development Bank.

“We were among the fastest to be accepted into BRICS,” he said at the forum, which was officiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indonesia officially joined BRICS on Jan 6, 2025, a group made up of five major developing countries namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Prabowo voiced strong support for a shift towards a multipolar global order, saying “the era of unipolar dominance has passed”, and praised Russia and China for “consistently defending the oppressed and fighting for justice”.

He also dismissed speculation over his absence from the G7 summit in Canada, saying he had already committed to the Russian forum.

“It’s not a political message. Indonesia remains non-aligned,” he said, in remarks broadcast online by the Presidential Secretariat.

Prabowo also expressed concern over rising global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and called for peaceful resolutions.

Turning to domestic policy, he said Indonesia is on course for strong economic growth and food self-sufficiency, citing a “middle way” approach that blends market-led innovation with government intervention.

He criticised decades of neoliberal policies, saying they failed to deliver equitable development, and he now aims at achieving “the greatest good for the greatest many.”

“In the past 30 years, Indonesian elites followed the free-market ideology, but we failed to create a level playing field. Wealth remained concentrated in the hands of less than one per cent,” Prabowo said.

Since taking office in October 2024, he said rice and corn production has grown by 50 per cent, rice stocks reached a record 4.4 million tonnes, and the economy should grow almost seven per cent by the end of the year.

Key reforms include deregulation, anti-corruption measures, and the creation of Danantara, a new sovereign wealth fund to attract investment and safeguard national assets.

Prabowo welcomed deeper Russian investment ties and noted the role of his brother, businessman and philanthropist Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who now serves as a special envoy for housing and investment.

The forum appearance came a day after he and Putin witnessed the signing of new cooperation agreements in education, transport, digital development, and investment, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties.

At a joint press conference, the two leaders said the agreements reflect a shared commitment to deepening cooperation across sectors and a common perspective on global affairs.

“We respect the sovereignty of all nations, seek peaceful solutions to all problems, and always prefer collaboration over conflict,” Prabowo said.

Putin noted that both countries hold “very similar or almost identical” views on global issues, adding: “We defend sovereignty, support peaceful development in the Asia-Pacific, and coordinate closely at the United Nations and other forums.”