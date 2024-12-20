Pupil killed in knife attack at Croatia school

SARAJEVO: A child was killed when a knife-wielding assailant attacked a teacher and pupils at a Zagreb primary school on Friday, police said.

The health ministry said that two surviving adults and five children had been wounded and taken to hospital. The local hospital said the teacher suffered life-threatening injuries.

The interior ministry said in a statement that a 19-year-old man entered the school at 9:50 a.m. (0850 GMT) and with a sharp object, using it to wound a teacher and several children. The attacker, identified by local media as a former student of the school, was detained by police.

Nova TV website quoted Health Minister Irena Hristic as saying that one of the pupils who were attacked had died.

“We are horrified,“ Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told journalists.