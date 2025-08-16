Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska and said a direct peace agreement would end the war.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,“ Trump said in a post on Truth Social - AFP