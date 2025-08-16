  1. World

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'

theSun World
  • 2025-08-16 06:28 PM
US President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on August 15, 2025. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin made no breakthrough on Ukraine at their high-stakes summit on August 15, 2025, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire. After an abrupt ending to three hours of talks with aides, Trump and Putin offered warm words but took no questions from reporters -- highly unusual for the media-savvy US president Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFPUS President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on August 15, 2025. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin made no breakthrough on Ukraine at their high-stakes summit on August 15, 2025, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire. After an abrupt ending to three hours of talks with aides, Trump and Putin offered warm words but took no questions from reporters -- highly unusual for the media-savvy US president Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska and said a direct peace agreement would end the war.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,“ Trump said in a post on Truth Social - AFP