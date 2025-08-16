Reskilling polytechnic lecturers boosts Malaysia’s TVET sector

JASIN: Efforts to enhance Malaysia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector include reskilling and upskilling programmes for Polytechnics and Community Colleges (PolyCC) lecturers.

Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail highlighted industrial sabbaticals as a key initiative.

“This measure proves the PolyCC’s conviction to ensure that teaching methods remain relevant and in line with industry needs,“ he said.

He noted that these programmes help lecturers gain real industry experience, improving teaching quality and employer confidence in graduates.

Mohd Zahari spoke at the 23rd Convocation of Merlimau Melaka Polytechnic (PMM), where PMM received RM188,235 in Trans-Tech 4TVET funding.

The institution also earned the High-Performing PolyCC Award and a Certificate of Appreciation for industrial training improvements.

PMM director Norizam Sekak reported an 86.4% graduate employment rate within six months of graduation.

Of these, 63.1% secured jobs in their field of study, while 11.3% became entrepreneurs.

Another 13.6% chose to pursue further studies, reflecting the institution’s strong graduate outcomes.

Norizam credited the MeritKITA system and TVET on Campus (ToC) programme for enhancing student employability.

PMM also won the Lifelong Learning Award at the 2025 MQA Awards and secured RM380,560 in research grants.

The institution is developing a Green Campus with solar roofs and a Digital Entrepreneurship Centre in partnership with MDEC.

Plans for an Artificial Intelligence Digital Centre (AIDEx) aim to accelerate PMM’s digital campus transformation.

A total of 1,398 graduates received diplomas during the two-day convocation at Merlimau Polytechnic Platinum Hall. - Bernama