MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented Ukraine with a stark choice between negotiated peace talks in Moscow or continued military confrontation.

Putin stated he would prefer to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means if common sense prevails among Ukrainian leadership.

He specifically suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should come to Moscow if he is genuinely ready for substantive negotiations.

The Russian leader expressed optimism about potential US mediation efforts under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Putin described seeing a certain light at the end of the tunnel regarding possible conflict resolution.

He nevertheless reiterated his longstanding demands for Ukraine to abandon NATO membership aspirations.

The Russian president also insisted Ukraine must end what Moscow characterizes as discrimination against Russian speakers.

Ukraine’s foreign minister immediately rejected the proposal for talks in Moscow as completely unacceptable.

President Zelenskiy has consistently sought direct negotiations with Putin despite the significant gap between their positions.

The Ukrainian leader has urged Washington to implement additional sanctions against Russia if diplomacy fails.

President Trump has attempted to broker a peace settlement while threatening secondary sanctions on Russia.

Putin’s comments came during his visit to Beijing where he secured a new gas pipeline agreement with China.

The Russian economy continues facing pressure from comprehensive Western sanctions imposed since the conflict began.

Russia maintains its claim over four Ukrainian regions despite international rejection of these annexations.

Most Western countries consider Russia’s territorial claims as illegal conquest through colonial-style warfare. – Reuters