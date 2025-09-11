Reactions to the fatal shooting of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk

LEADERS and lawmakers across the political spectrum reacted with horror to the killing of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing activist, commentator and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump who was shot on Wednesday as he spoke at an outdoor event at a Utah university.

Here are some reactions to his killing:

U.S. President Donald Trump

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Vice president JD Vance

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

Joe Biden, former U.S. President, Democrat:

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Barack Obama, former U.S. President, Democrat:

“We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.”

U.S. Agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins:

“The death of my sweetest friend and fellow warrior for Christ and for America Charlie Kirk is a profound tragedy ... This tragedy centers upon him and his beloved family, but make no mistake: this is a tragedy for America too, no matter what your politics. Trading away the politics of reason and persuasion — Charlie's life's work — for the false politics of violence and murder is trading away America itself.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.”

UK Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper:

“Deeply shocked by the killing of Charlie Kirk in Utah. Political violence has no place in our societies. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

Texas governor Greg Abbott, Republican:

“Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America.”

Donald Trump, JR.:

“I love you brother. You gave so many people the courage to speak up and we will not ever be silenced.”

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters:

“Charlie Kirk was a father, husband, and dedicated patriot who spent his life defending conservative values and inspiring young Americans. Our hearts break for his wife, children, loved ones, and countless supporters across the country. The horrifying violence at Utah Valley University that took the life of Charlie Kirk is utterly appalling. Republicans and Democrats alike must stand united in condemning this brutality that has no place in America.”

U.S. Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah:

“This murder was a cowardly act of violence, an attack on champions of freedom like Charlie, the students who gathered for civil debate, and all Americans who peacefully strive to save our nation. The terrorists will not win. Charlie will.”- REUTERS