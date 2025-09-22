Red Cross to host 2026 global meeting on humanitarian law violations

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross will co-host a global high-level meeting next year to uphold humanity in war amid rampant abuses of international law.

In a joint statement with Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, the ICRC urged states and the international community to act against widespread violations of international humanitarian law.

“The world cannot stand idly as the basic tenets of international humanitarian law are routinely and deliberately being violated,“ the statement said.

The ICRC launched an initiative one year ago with these six countries to galvanise political support for international humanitarian law.

“We were driven by a deep sense of responsibility and urgency to act decisively to stem the tide of violations of international humanitarian law the world is witnessing,“ the Global IHL Initiative stated.

The initiative members plan to co-host a global high-level meeting to uphold humanity in war in 2026.

The statement did not mention specific conflicts but addresses all conflicts worldwide and seeks universal application of international humanitarian law.

When the initiative launched last year, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric expressed concern about casualties in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine conflicts being beyond imagination.

Eighty-nine states from all regions have formally joined the Global IHL Initiative since its inception.

“All states, including in situations of occupation, are bound to fully respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law,“ the statement emphasised.

It urged all world leaders to unite around a shared responsibility to prevent atrocities and protect humanity in times of war.

“Together, we can put an end to the inconceivable and unconscionable suffering and destruction that is the mark of today’s conflicts.” – AFP