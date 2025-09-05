RFK Jr defends CDC shakeup amid Democratic calls for resignation

WASHINGTON: US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr defended his decision to fire scientists and overhaul national vaccine policies during a contentious Senate hearing.

Democrats demanded his resignation while Republicans largely supported his controversial actions during the three-hour session that frequently erupted into shouting matches.

The hearing followed last week’s ousting of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Sue Monarez which plunged America’s premier public health agency into turmoil.

Kennedy attacked the CDC’s Covid-19 response in his opening remarks calling its policies disastrous and nonsensical including masking guidance and school closures.

“We need bold competent and creative new leadership at CDC people able and willing to chart a new course” he said while promoting his department’s new focus on chronic disease.

Monarez accused Kennedy of deliberately weakening America’s public health system and vaccine protections in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Thursday.

Kennedy offered a bizarre explanation for her firing telling senators “I asked her ‘Are you a trustworthy person?’ And she said ‘No.’”

Monarez’s lawyers called Kennedy’s claims false and patently ridiculous adding she would testify under oath to refute his allegations.

The former environmental lawyer emerged as a leading anti-vaccine activist before President Donald Trump appointed him health secretary.

Kennedy has restricted Covid-19 shot access cut mRNA research grants and announced studies on debunked autism claims since taking office.

Senate Finance Committee Democrat Ron Wyden demanded Kennedy testify under oath accusing him of lying about not limiting vaccine access.

“It is in the country’s best interest that Robert Kennedy step down and if he doesn’t Donald Trump should fire him before more people are hurt” Wyden declared.

Republican chairman Mike Crapo rejected the oath request as exchanges grew increasingly ill-tempered throughout the hearing.

Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell called Kennedy a charlatan over his mRNA research attacks while he accused Senator Maggie Hassan of crazy talk.

Vaccines have become a political flashpoint with Florida ending all immunization requirements while West Coast states form their own recommendation body.

Some Republican physicians including Senator Bill Cassidy criticized Kennedy’s cancellation of mRNA grants despite their general party support.

Cassidy pressed Kennedy on whether Trump deserved a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed which accelerated Covid vaccine development.

Kennedy agreed Trump should have received the prize while simultaneously praising disproven Covid treatments hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. – AFP