RSF shelling kills 17 in Darfur’s El-Fasher amid worsening crisis

PORT SUDAN: Sudanese paramilitary forces shelled North Darfur’s besieged capital El-Fasher on Saturday, killing at least 17 civilians and injuring 25 others, a medical source told AFP.

The source at El-Fasher hospital, speaking anonymously for safety, said the toll only includes those who reached medical facilities.

Many victims were buried by families unable to access hospitals due to ongoing security risks.

El-Fasher has been under siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since May last year amid their war with Sudan’s army.

A local resistance committee reported heavy artillery shelling across residential areas by the RSF.

The bombardment lasted from early Saturday into the afternoon, causing severe damage and numerous casualties.

Nearby, RSF forces also attacked the famine-stricken Abu Shouk displacement camp, killing several including a community leader.

At least 20 people were injured in the camp, according to its Emergency Response Room.

Since losing Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has intensified attacks on El-Fasher and displacement camps.

A major April offensive on Zamzam camp displaced tens of thousands, many fleeing to El-Fasher.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, creating the world’s largest hunger crisis.

Famine was declared last year in three camps near El-Fasher, including Abu Shouk and Zamzam.

The UN warned the crisis would spread to El-Fasher itself by May, but data shortages prevent an official declaration.

The World Food Programme says thousands in El-Fasher face starvation as food prices soar by 460 percent.

Markets and clinics have been attacked, while community kitchens shut due to supply shortages.

Nearly 40 percent of children under five in El-Fasher suffer acute malnutrition, with 11 percent in severe condition.

Malnutrition killed 63 people, mostly women and children, in just one week, a health official said.

Community kitchens report children and women arriving with swollen bellies and sunken eyes.

A cholera outbreak in overcrowded camps is worsening the crisis, with Sudan facing its worst epidemic in years.

Nearly 100,000 cholera cases and over 2,400 deaths have been reported in the past year.

The current epicentre is near El-Fasher, where cholera claimed 40 lives in one week. - AFP