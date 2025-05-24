Russia and Ukraine swap 307 soldiers on second day of POW exchange

CHERNIHIV: Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 307 of their service personnel on Saturday on the second day of a prisoner exchange that, when completed, is set to be the largest such swap in the three-year war between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the prisoner swap -- which should see 1,000 prisoners released on each side over three days -- could herald a new phase in stop-start efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

Saturday’s swap was announced by Russia’s defence ministry, and separately by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a post on social media platform Telegram.

The first part of the exchange

took place on Friday when Russia and Ukraine each released 390 prisoners, including 120 civilians, and said they would free more in the coming days.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

said that Russia would be ready to hand Ukraine a draft document outlining conditions for a long-term peace agreement once the current prisoner exchange was completed.

The release took place a few hours after the Ukrainian capital was rocked by an overnight

Russian bombardment using long-range drones and ballistic missiles, in which 15 people were injured.