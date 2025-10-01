Russia claims capture of Verbove village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

MOSCOW: Russia’s military announced on Wednesday that it had captured another village in Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

The defence ministry stated its troops had taken control of Verbove village approximately 13 kilometres into the region.

Russian forces have advanced around 10 kilometres in the last 10 days according to battlefield maps from Ukrainian military analysts.

These gains represent relatively fast progress in a conflict that has lasted more than three-and-a-half years.

The Dnipropetrovsk region is not among the five Ukrainian territories that Moscow has officially claimed as Russian land.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently warned that Vladimir Putin still aims to capture all of Ukraine.

Russian forces currently control approximately one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Recent months have seen few major changes along the heavily fortified front lines.

Moscow has captured about one percent of Ukraine’s land over the past year according to analysis of Institute for the Study of War data. – AFP