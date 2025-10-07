Russia intercepts 184 Ukraine drones in overnight border attacks

MOSCOW: Russia reported intercepting 184 Ukrainian drones during overnight attacks, marking the second consecutive night of large-scale aerial assaults.

The Russian defence ministry stated that the majority of these drones were shot down over the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

This follows Monday’s announcement where Russia claimed to have intercepted 251 drones in one of Kyiv’s largest retaliatory attacks to date.

Local authorities confirmed the strikes resulted in two fatalities and caused power outages affecting approximately 1,000 people in Belgorod.

Kyiv has pledged to intensify strikes on Russian territory, particularly targeting oil infrastructure, as legitimate retaliation for Moscow’s daily attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy networks that have left millions without heating and electricity. – AFP