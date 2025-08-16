Russia launches 85 drones and missile on Ukraine after Putin-Trump talks

KYIV: Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, according to Kyiv’s airforce. The assault occurred hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump concluded talks in Alaska.

The meeting between the two leaders ended without any progress toward stopping Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s airforce confirmed Moscow used an Iskander-M ballistic missile and Shahed-type drones in the attack.

Frontline areas in four Ukrainian regions were also targeted. The strikes began on the evening of August 15 and continued into the early hours of August 16.

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 61 of the 85 drones. The Putin-Trump summit did not result in a ceasefire agreement, despite Western pressure on Russia to end hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet to publicly comment on the Alaska discussions. Russia’s invasion, initiated by Putin in February 2022, has claimed thousands of lives. - AFP