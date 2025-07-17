Russia returns 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies in prisoner exchange

MOSCOW: Russia has transferred the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine under an agreement reached during recent peace talks, Kremlin negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced on Telegram.

The exchange, conducted on Thursday, follows two rounds of unsuccessful ceasefire negotiations in Istanbul, which instead facilitated large-scale prisoner swaps and repatriation of war dead.

“Following the agreements reached in Istanbul, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today,“ Medinsky stated.

Ukraine reciprocated by returning the remains of 19 Russian soldiers. Photos shared by Medinsky showed personnel in white protective gear unloading white body bags from refrigerated trucks.

Such exchanges have become a rare diplomatic success in the ongoing conflict, with both sides periodically swapping prisoners and repatriating fallen troops. However, broader peace efforts remain stalled. Russia has rejected ceasefire appeals, including from US President Donald Trump, and maintains hardline demands, such as Ukraine ceding territory and cutting Western military ties.

Kyiv has dismissed Moscow’s conditions as unacceptable ultimatums, casting doubt on future negotiations. “If Russia is unwilling to compromise, further talks may be pointless,“ a Ukrainian official remarked. - AFP