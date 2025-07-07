Russia says it downs eight Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

RUSSIAN air defence units shot down eight Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow late on Sunday, from a total of 90 overnight over Russian territory, the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula, the defence ministry said.

Most came down over regions near Ukraine, but three were also destroyed over the Leningrad area, home to Russia’s second-largest city of St Petersburg, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

The ministry reports only the numbers of drones destroyed, not the numbers launched by Ukraine. Also, it does not report possible damage, but regional governors said the attacks caused no substantial damage.

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia reported temporary airport closures in the two cities and other regional centres, as well as delays to dozens of flights.