Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20-year coma

RIYADH: Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, widely referred to as the “Sleeping Prince,“ has died after spending 20 years in a coma.

According to Saudi Gazette, the Saudi royal family confirmed his passing at a specialised medical facility in the kingdom.

Born in April 1990, Prince Al Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a prominent royal and nephew of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal. His life took a tragic turn in 2005 when, at just 15 years old, he suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding in a car accident while studying as a military cadet in London. Despite extensive medical intervention from specialists in the US and Spain, he never regained full consciousness.

His father, Prince Khaled, became a symbol of unwavering devotion, refusing to withdraw life support despite the prolonged coma. The family shared moments where the prince showed slight responses to Quran recitations, which drew public admiration. “For over 20 years, Prince Al Waleed remained in a largely unresponsive coma, though occasional involuntary movements offered hope,“ a family statement noted.

The prince’s hospital room became a spiritual landmark, visited by many offering prayers. His story resonated deeply, with social media tributes pouring in under the hashtag #SleepingPrince. The narrative of patience, faith, and paternal love captivated audiences worldwide.