Sentul police boost patrol efficiency with new Jinjang MPV base

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sentul District Police Headquarters has officially opened a new operational base for its Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) Unit in Jinjang, marking a strategic upgrade to improve policing efficiency and public safety.

The facility, repurposed from an abandoned evidence storage area, addresses previous logistical challenges faced by the unit.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa explained that the initiative stemmed from a proposal by Sentul police leadership.

“A study identified the unused space as suitable for conversion into a dedicated MPV base, resolving issues like inadequate parking and shared facilities at Jinjang Police Station,“ he said during the launch.

Renovations began earlier this year after approval in late 2024, with funding support including RM250,000 from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng and RM15,000 from Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

Rusdi highlighted the unit’s performance, citing 1,127 reports and 1,155 arrests in 2024—up from 913 reports and 934 arrests the previous year.

The MPV unit has intensified efforts against cable theft, drug trafficking, and vehicle crimes while expanding community outreach.

Lim urged further upgrades, advocating for body and dashboard cameras for patrol officers.

“I will push the Home Ministry to prioritise Kuala Lumpur’s needs, given its high-density urban risks,“ he said. – Bernama