National Month 2025 launch in Muar to draw 10,000 visitors

MUAR: Over 10,000 visitors are anticipated to attend the launch of the 2025 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign, set to take place from July 25 to 27 at Dataran Tanjung Emas in Muar, Johor.

The event, organised by the Information Department (JaPen), will feature a mix of patriotic activities, community engagement, and government services.

Free shuttle bus services will be provided from the Bentayan Terminal and around Muar to facilitate visitor movement.

“Four buses will operate with intervals of 10 to 15 minutes,“ said JaPen director-general Julina Johan during a media briefing in Putrajaya.

The main launch ceremony on July 27 will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

A highlight of the event is the Jalur Gemilang Convoy, which for the first time includes a maritime contingent with 59 fishing boats, two Marine Department vessels, and enforcement agency boats.

Pre-launch activities starting July 25 include patriotic film screenings, community engagement sessions, and the Kita MADANI Carnival, offering government services such as police summons discounts, health screenings, and business advisory for youths.

“We are engaging directly with the people, especially in Bandar Maharani Muar,“ Julina added.

On July 26, the Bakti Komuniti MADANI Programme will feature gotong-royong, free haircuts, and engine oil changes at Taman Tun Sulaiman Ninam Shah.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching will officiate the event.

The same day will also see the 2025 MADANI Community Retreat in Melaka, gathering over 2,300 members, followed by the Suara MADANI singing competition with cash prizes for winners.

The celebrations culminate on July 27 with a 6.8km Merdeka Fun Run & Walk, where the first 1,000 participants receive T-shirts and medals.

The National Day celebration will be held on August 31 in Putrajaya, while Malaysia Day takes place on September 16 in Penang.

For details, visit [www.merdeka360.my](http://www.merdeka360.my) or follow Merdeka360 on social media. – Bernama