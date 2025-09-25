Security tight in Leh after deadly Ladakh autonomy protests leave five dead

LEH: Indian police maintained a heavy presence throughout the northern city of Leh on Thursday following deadly protests demanding greater autonomy for the Himalayan territory of Ladakh.

Security forces opened fire during Wednesday’s demonstrations, resulting in at least five fatalities and injuries to 30 police officers alongside numerous wounded protesters.

The usually vibrant tourist destination appeared deserted, with main roads blocked by razor wire coils and guarded by riot police according to an AFP reporter.

Protests erupted as crowds demanded increased autonomy for the sparsely populated high-altitude desert region bordering China and Pakistan.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs described an “unruly mob” attacking police officers, reporting that “more than 30” personnel were injured in a late Wednesday statement.

Protesters set fire to a police vehicle and the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party while officers responded with tear gas and batons.

“In self-defence, police had to resort to firing, in which unfortunately some casualties are reported,“ the ministry statement confirmed without providing death details.

An anonymous police officer told AFP that “five deaths were reported after the protests” with the “number of injured is in the dozens”.

A police unit guarded the vandalised BJP office on Thursday alongside the wreckage of a burned armoured vehicle.

Ladakh’s population comprises approximately 50% Muslims and 40% Buddhists within the Union Territory governed directly by New Delhi.

Wednesday’s demonstrations expressed solidarity with prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was hunger striking for full statehood or constitutional protections.

New Delhi accused protesters of being “instigated by his provocative speeches” while acknowledging ongoing governance discussions.

Modi’s government separated Ladakh from Indian-administered Kashmir in 2019, imposing direct rule on both territories without fulfilling Sixth Schedule inclusion promises.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that people in Ladakh felt “betrayed and angry” about unfulfilled commitments.

India maintains significant military presence in Ladakh, including disputed border areas where troops clashed with Chinese forces in 2020 resulting in numerous casualties. – AFP