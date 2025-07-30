Shanghai evacuates 283,000 as Typhoon Co-May approaches

SHANGHAI: Shanghai has evacuated nearly 283,000 people as Typhoon Co-May approaches, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, state media reported. The Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory upgraded its rainstorm alert from yellow to orange, the second-highest warning level.

Typhoon Co-May made landfall in Zhejiang Province early Wednesday and is expected to hit Shanghai later in the evening. “From last night to 10:00 am today, 282,800 people have been evacuated and relocated, basically achieving the goal of evacuating all those who needed to be evacuated,“ state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Live footage showed waves flooding coastal walkways, while residents in Ningbo waded through ankle-deep water. Separately, China issued a tsunami warning after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, though it was later lifted. - AFP