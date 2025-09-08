Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service

JERUSALEM: Israel’s emergency service said it received reports of more than a dozen people injured by gunfire Monday at a road junction in east Jerusalem, with police saying the assailants had been “neutralised”.

“At 10:13 am (0713 GMT), reports were received... about approximately 15 injured, apparently from gunfire, at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem,“ a statement by Magen David Adom said.

It later said paramedics and ambulance crews were providing medical treatment and evacuating five “seriously wounded people” who had been sent to hospitals in Jerusalem.

“Several other victims, with varying degrees of injury, are also being treated at the scene,“ it added.

Police said preliminary reports indicated “several people were injured as a result of the shooting, and the terrorists were neutralised”.

Speaking on Israel's Channel 12, a police spokesperson said there were two assailants involved in the attack.

Israeli media reported that the attack had targeted a bus, among other targets - AFP