Singapore MPA says oil spill during bunker operations has been contained

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Tuesday that an oil spill that took place in the city-state's waters during the refuelling of a ship has been contained.

About 5 metric tons of oil was spilled during bunkering operations involving the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Ines Corrado and a licensed bunker tanker on Oct. 28 in the waters off Changi in eastern Singapore, MPA said in a statement.

There was no oil visible at sea or ashore as of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), it added.

MPA said it has alerted Malaysian authorities of the spill and also launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

