PETALING JAYA: Singapore’s Mediacorp radio DJ Gunalan Morgan has been charged with multiple offences, including sexual communication with a minor, voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

The 43-year-old Tamil radio station Oli968 producer-presenter was handed seven charges in the State Courts on Friday (March 21).

A gag order has been placed to protect the identities of the three alleged victims and the locations where the offences reportedly took place.

He allegedly engaged in sexual communication with a minor under 16 between August 25 and August 31, 2024.

He is also accused of deleting Instagram messages with the minor on September 16, 2024, after learning that a police report had been filed against him—an act that constitutes obstruction of justice.

Additionally, he faces voyeurism charges for allegedly using his mobile phone to record the private parts of several women without their consent. These incidents reportedly took place on August 28 and October 8, 2024, as well as in 2023 near Woodlands Civic Centre.

He is also accused of failing to provide the police with his phone’s passcode on February 26, 2025, despite being served an order to do so.

Beyond these offences, he faces a charge under the Moneylenders Act for allegedly attempting to assist unlicensed moneylenders. In 2022, he is said to have visited a unit in Yishun to locate a debtor on behalf of illegal moneylenders.

According to Channel News Asia, Mediacorp stated that Gunalan was suspended immediately upon his arrest and has since been served a termination notice. The company declined to comment further.

Unrepresented in court, he did not indicate a plea and informed the court that he would be engaging a lawyer. He left the State Courts without responding to media queries.

He is set to return to court on April 21. If convicted, he faces multiple penalties.

A conviction for sexual communication with a minor under 16 carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Obstructing the course of justice is punishable by up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Voyeurism offences can result in up to two years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

Failing to comply with a police order may lead to up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,700), or both.

For unlicensed moneylending, the penalty includes up to four years’ jail, a fine between S$30,000 and S$300,000, and caning.