South Korea security adviser in Washington ahead of US tariff deadline

SEOUL: South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung-lac has arrived in Washington for urgent talks, just days before a critical August 1 deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

The deadline threatens steep tariffs if a trade deal is not reached.

This marks Wi’s second visit to Washington in two weeks, following earlier discussions on tariffs and security.

South Korea has vowed to escalate trade negotiations in response to Trump’s warning of a 25% tariff on South Korean goods.

Presidential aide Woo Sang-ho confirmed Wi’s trip but did not disclose specific meeting details.

“He will engage in negotiations on various issues,“ Woo told reporters, without further elaboration.

The looming tariffs present a major challenge for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who took office just a month ago.

During Wi’s previous visit, he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and proposed expanding trade talks to include security and investment matters.

Media reports indicate Wi also pushed for an early summit between Trump and Lee, though no official confirmation has been made. - Reuters