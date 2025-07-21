GLC and GLIC CEOs must declare assets to MACC for accountability

PUTRAJAYA: The requirement for chief executive officers of government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission marks a crucial step in boosting accountability.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that this measure ensures organisational leaders remain transparent about their wealth, allowing public scrutiny to prevent misuse of power.

“When all these CEOs declare their assets to the MACC, they will be more cautious in their actions because any attempt to use their position to accumulate wealth will be easily identified,“ he said.

Azam made these remarks after receiving 13 Property Declaration Forms from CEOs and heads of operating companies under Boustead Holdings Bhd Group.

The submission was led by BHB executive vice-president Rosman Johar Abdullah, who emphasised the importance of compliance with the government’s directive.

Rosman added, “This government action needs to be supported by all parties to ensure that corruption is not only eradicated but also prevented from the outset before it occurs.”

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen governance and integrity within public and corporate sectors. – Bernama